Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,032,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.93 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

