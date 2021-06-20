Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th.

ADS traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. 1,496,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.82. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

