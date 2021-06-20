Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.