All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.17. 14,937,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19. The company has a market cap of $378.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

