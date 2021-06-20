All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.