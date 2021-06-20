Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $35.93 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

