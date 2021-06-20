Alchemint Standards Achieves Market Capitalization of $119,881.89 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $119,881.89 and approximately $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00181980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.67 or 1.00330048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00830650 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

