Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.