Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.0 days.

AKAAF opened at $65.00 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company primarily in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provision of products, systems, and services for oil and gas industry; ownership, operation, and chartering a fleet of 68 vessels on long-term contracts, within various shipping segments, including chemical tankers, dry bulk vessels, container vessels, crude tankers, vessels for car transportation, gas carriers, and oil-service vessels; and harvesting, producing, and sale of krill products for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

