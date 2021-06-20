Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.0 days.
AKAAF opened at $65.00 on Friday. Aker ASA has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50.
Aker ASA Company Profile
