Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.52 ($5.32) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.67.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.