Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $80.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 3,625,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

