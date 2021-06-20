Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $790.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

