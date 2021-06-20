AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $109.81 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,932 shares of company stock worth $14,369,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.