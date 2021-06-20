Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $4,457,750.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

