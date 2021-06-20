ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €13.60 ($16.00) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.52 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €5.41 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of €11.86 ($13.95).

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

