Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.50. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.