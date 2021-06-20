Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

