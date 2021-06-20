Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.