AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 21% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $66.93 million and $689,231.00 worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,843,773 coins and its circulating supply is 122,701,297 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

