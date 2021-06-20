Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

GOLF opened at $47.44 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

