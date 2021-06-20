Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,075. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

