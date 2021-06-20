Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

