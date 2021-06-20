AceD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $92,692.20 and $1,100.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.