Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $97,840.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $96,000.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67,302 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

