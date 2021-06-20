Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innospec by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innospec by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

