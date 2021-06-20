Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 10,129 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

