Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lakeland Financial worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 107.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.