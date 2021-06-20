Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

