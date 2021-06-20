Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 309.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

BAM stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

