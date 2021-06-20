Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

