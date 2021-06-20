Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 16,973 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

