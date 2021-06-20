Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 756.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carriage Services worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,842 shares of company stock worth $142,924. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

