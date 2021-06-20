Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of IAF stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 426,086 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

