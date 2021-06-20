Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of IAF stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
