957 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Century Communities by 91.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 111,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Century Communities by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

