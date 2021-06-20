8,714 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

