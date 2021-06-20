$83.08 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $83.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 412,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,332. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

