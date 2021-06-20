784 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $671.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $657.87. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

