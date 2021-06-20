73,083 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

