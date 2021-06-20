$721.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $721.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.70 million and the lowest is $706.40 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

Shares of COO stock opened at $383.96 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,658,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.