$637.00 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $637.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.80 million and the highest is $640.30 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $66,257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.69.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

