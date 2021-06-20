$6.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.71. RH posted earnings per share of $4.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $23.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $28.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $653.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1-year low of $242.21 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $649.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

