5,710 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 294,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,165. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.