$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $514.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $507.90 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 1,067,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,535. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

