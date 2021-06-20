$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post sales of $51.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.26 million to $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 104,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,613. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

