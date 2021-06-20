4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $1.25 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.