4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $1.25 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.