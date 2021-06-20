4,500 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

