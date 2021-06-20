42,953 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,488,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Boston Properties by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Shares of BXP opened at $117.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.