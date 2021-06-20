$370.85 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $370.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.30 million and the lowest is $365.00 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $271.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,922,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.28.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

