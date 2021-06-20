$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $3.79 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $303.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $193.69 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.02.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

