$3.17 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $401.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

